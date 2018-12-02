Master against apprentice as Sundowns face SuperSport

Kaitano Tembo believes he holds a slight advantage over Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, saying the latter only knows him as a player but has no idea what he is capable of as a coach.

It is safe to say Tembo is Mosimane’s protégé as the SuperSport United coach played under him when he was at the helm of Matsatsantsa in the early 2000s.

The stage is set for today’s Tshwane derby at the Lucas Moripe Stadium as the rivals meet for the first time this season in the Absa Premiership.

“We come a long way, I know him as a coach and I know him as a person. He knows me as player and I don’t think he knows me well as a coach. I was his captain when he was coaching me and I know he is someone who is very passionate and ambitious,” said Tembo.

SuperSport only had a single day to prepare for their rivals as they only returned from Equatorial Guinea yesterday following a 2-0 Caf Champions League win over Leones Vegetarianos.

However, Tembo is not banking on the fact that Downs have only had one day to prepare, insisting that Mosimane and his men are accustomed to playing matches in quick succession.

“Sundowns have been doing this for the past four seasons and they still won the league. We are not going to be focusing on their travelling … it is their problem on how to deal with that, we have our own problems as well.”

