Brockie hopes to score in Tshwane derby against SuperSport

Jeremy Brockie hopes to continue his goalscoring resurgence when he and his Mamelodi Sundowns team-mates meet his previous club SuperSport United today at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The striker, nicknamed “The Sniper” has been on target of late with two goals in three outings and is raring to go against SuperSport.

“It is going to be nice to come up against my old team, I have a knack of scoring against my old teams, especially now that I have found the net a couple of times, it is one less thing to stress about,” said Brockie.

“I have to play my game and hopefully I can knock one in against SuperSport, it is important that we get results in these league games now because there is not much time for a break. The games are coming thick and fast and we have a good enough team to compete and we need all the points on Sunday,” he added.

Should the New Zealander get the nod to start today, he will go up against veteran defender Bongani Khumalo, who doesn’t want to see Brockie celebrate a goal on his watch.

“It is the same planning like any other game, it is does not matter what striker I am coming up against, I am a defender and I need to defend,” Khumalo said.

“With Brockie, he is an ex-SuperSport player and he will be looking to get a goal and it would be sweet for him and not for us obviously. As a defender you want to fight for clean sheets and you want to stop people from getting too many chances. We are up against a team with good quality players and that is what the game is about … top players and competing at the highest level,” he added.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender continued: “We want to stay within touching distance with the top teams and keep the competition alive. Being a Pretoria derby does have that extra spice but at the end of the day a win is still three points.

“This is our home game and we want to make sure we turn around the negative results from the past.”

