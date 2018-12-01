Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Maritzburg United

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Orlando Pirates’ clash with Maritzburg United at the Orlando Stadium tonight will not only be about building on their winning run but to stretch their lead at the summit of the Absa Premiership table.

The Soweto giants are on 23 points after 13 games, two points ahead of second-placed Bloemfontein Celtic, who are on 21 points with two games in hand over Pirates.

Micho Sredojevic’s men have been on song lately, reaching the final of the Telkom Knock-out after beating deadly rivals Kaizer 2-1 in the semifinals, before opening their Caf Champions League campaign with a 5-1 mauling of Seychelles outfit Light-Stars in the first leg of the preliminary round last Wednesday.

They face a Maritzburg outfit that has been struggling, with the Kwa-Zulu Natal outfit finding themselves third from bottom with only nine points from 10 games.

However, Sredojevic (above) won’t take Fadlu Davids’ charges lightly and says they have just been unlucky so far.

