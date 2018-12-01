 
PSL News 1.12.2018 03:00 pm

Blow by blow: Highlands Park vs Cape Town City

Ebrahim Seedat of Cape Town City is closed down by Siyabonga Nhlapo of Highlands Park during the Absa Premiership game between Cape Town City and Highlands Park at Cape Town Stadium. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Highlands Park will be looking to end to Cape Town City’s winning run when the two teams meet at the Makhulong Stadium this afternoon.

The Lions of the North suffered a second defeat from their last three matches when they were beaten 2-1 at home by AmaZulu in midweek.

Owen Da Gama’s side have now won just once in their last six league outings.

City, other the side, are keen to continue their winning momentum when they tackle the Lions of North today.

Benni McCarthy’s side beat Polokwane City 2-1 away.

 

