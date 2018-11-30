 
PSL News 30.11.2018 02:55 pm

Jordaan addresses salary gap between Bafana and Banyana

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dr Danny Jordaan Safa President and Denis Mumble Safa CEO during a press conference at Safa House (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says there is no reason why women can’t earn the same amount of money as men in football.

Jordaan believes the gap between the salaries need to be addressed quickly and also stated that it was not an issue which is unique to South Africa, but it happens in every football association in the world.

Before Sasol came on board, Banyana reportedly earned R5700 for a win and R4000 for a draw and got nothing for losing while their male counterparts got way more than that.

“The level of competition for women has been at provincial league level. If you go to men’s sides there are two top leagues that are national leagues‚ the National First Division and the PSL [Premier Soccer League],” Jordaan was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

“So you can see where the gap is when it comes to women’s football. We will close that gap when we launch the women’s national league in May.”

Jordaan says they are looking at finding sponsorship to help elevate the women’s league to the same level as men’s football in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Banyana players will get R120 000 each plus R40 000 appearance fee if they win the final of the Women’s Afcon on Saturday. They will would get R75 000 each plus the appearance fee of R40 000 if they lose to Nigeria in the final.

This was confirmed by their sponsors, Sasol, on SAFM on Thursday.

