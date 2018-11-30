Baroka sign Zimbabwean forward

Baroka confirmed Chinyengetere’s signing on their social media page on Friday.

Chinyengetere won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title with Platinum before completing a move to the Absa Premiership side.

The forward, who is in line to win the Soccer Star of the Year award, has agreed to a two-year-deal with Bakgakga but will have to wait until January before he can join his new team officially.

Chinyengetere will join fellow countrymen Elvis Chipezeze and Talent Chawapiwa at Bakgaga.

