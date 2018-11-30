 
PSL News 30.11.2018 01:49 pm

Baroka sign Zimbabwean forward

Phakaaathi Reporter
Matome Kgoetyane of Baroka FC celebrate goal with team mates during the Telkom Knockout quarter final match Baroka FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The Limpopo club has signed Rodwell Chinyengetere from Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum.

Baroka confirmed Chinyengetere’s signing on their social media page on Friday.

Chinyengetere won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title with Platinum before completing a move to the Absa Premiership side.

The forward, who is in line to win the Soccer Star of the Year award, has agreed to a two-year-deal with Bakgakga but will have to wait until January before he can join his new team officially.

Chinyengetere will join fellow countrymen Elvis Chipezeze and  Talent Chawapiwa at Bakgaga.

