PSL News 30.11.2018 01:17 pm

Tau, Ellis and Banyana nominated for Caf awards

Phakaaathi Reporter
Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk speaks to Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis during the South African national womens soccer team media open day at Bedfordview Country Club Training Grounds on October 31, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and two players from the national women’s team have been nominated for the Caf awards.

Union Saint-Gilloise forward Tau has been nominated for the African Player of the Year award alongside his former Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Denis Onyango.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, striker Thembi Kgatlana and captain Janine Van Wyk and have earned nominations for the continental awards after reaching the final of the women’s Afcon and qualifying for the 2019 World Cup.

Banyana are also in line to win the Women’s National Team of the Year gong.

