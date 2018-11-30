Tau, Ellis and Banyana nominated for Caf awards

Union Saint-Gilloise forward Tau has been nominated for the African Player of the Year award alongside his former Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Denis Onyango.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, striker Thembi Kgatlana and captain Janine Van Wyk and have earned nominations for the continental awards after reaching the final of the women’s Afcon and qualifying for the 2019 World Cup.

Banyana are also in line to win the Women’s National Team of the Year gong.

