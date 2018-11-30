Former Chiefs defender calls for Mathoho-Hadebe partnership

There have recently been questions about Kaizer Chiefs’ defensive frailties which were fuelled further when Itumeleng blasted defenders for their poor displays after the Telkom Knockout defeat to Orlando Pirates.

Khune was raged after his defenders allowed Justin Shonga to try a bicycle-kick, failed and fell but managed to recover and score.

“Shonga goes for a bicycle-kick… we have three defenders around him. I mean, we had the numbers but we couldn’t clear our lines. Booysen cleared the ball, but we still couldn’t make the second clearance. We could have avoided this situation. We communicated. Chiefs faithful deserve better,” said Khune.

Sweswe weighed in with his opinion, saying that Amakhosi would have a better rear guard if they used Erick Mathoho and Teenage Hadebe as the central defenders.

“I am not a Kaizer Chiefs coach but this is the best centre back pairing. Bafana and Zim internationals. Mathoho and Hadebe,” wrote Sweswe on Twitter. He then urged the pair to keep working hard untile they get their chance: “Guys just keep working hard at training and you will (get a chance to) play.”

