Williams believes he is getting closer to being Bafana’s No.1

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams feels that he is edging closer to dethroning Itumeleng Khune as the country’s No.1 shot-stopper.

Williams has been part of the Bafana Bafana set-up for some time now but has had to either warm the bench or see himself be reduced to a spectator as Kaizer Chiefs captain Khune manned the goals for South Africa.

His last appearance for Bafana came in the Nelson Mandela Challenge which Bafana drew 0-0 against Paraguay earlier this month.

Williams, who has been captaining SuperSport while club captain Dean Furman is nursing a shoulder injury, came on in the second half as part of wholesale changes made by coach Stuart Baxter.

“Like they say, you are always as good as your last game and the second half I played against Paraguay showed myself and coach Stuart that I can do it and I can play,” Williams told Phakaaathi.

“I made one or two saves and I played a part in the goal with my distribution and I spoke to Stuart and he was like a proud father because the media were bashing me saying I am not ready and all those things.

“I accepted that because I know that I don’t have the best Bafana Bafana career so far but after the last game, I believe that I can… it is soon, I can taste it. My confidence is up, I believe I can play and I will wait for my chance and when I do get it, I will grab it with both hands this time.”

