Ex-Chiefs player pleads guilty to murder

According to the Daily Sun, Lubisi pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing 43-year-old Jonny Ndubane during a fight at a tavern on December 31, 2015.

The 21-year-old Lubisi, who is a second year business management student apologised for killing Ndubane, saying it was not intentional.

“I admit my action led to me to commit murder. It wasn’t my intention. I’m sorry,” Lubisi is said to have told the court.

He will be sentenced on December 12.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.