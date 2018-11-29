 
PSL News 29.11.2018

Ex-Chiefs player pleads guilty to murder

Phakaaathi Reporter

Former Kaizer Chiefs development player Thabo Lubisi appeared in the Mhala Regional Court in Mpumalanga on a charge of murder.

According to the Daily Sun, Lubisi pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing 43-year-old Jonny Ndubane during a fight at a tavern on December 31, 2015.

The 21-year-old Lubisi, who is a second year business management student apologised for killing Ndubane, saying it was not intentional.

“I admit my action led to me to commit murder. It wasn’t my intention. I’m sorry,” Lubisi is said to have told the court.

He will be sentenced on December 12.

