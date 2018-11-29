Semenya blasts Lerato Chabangu’s critics

Semenya was reacting to comments made after a picture of a down and out former Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows star Lerato Chabangu surfaced on social media.

In the picture, Chabangu is seen carrying a beer in his hand while looking rather scruffy.

“It’s sad how football fans rejoice when ex-professionals are suffering, it seems like you’re all waiting for them to suffer. You will never save enough money to last you a lifetime, money that will last you till you’re 60, most of us retire from age 35, will u save for the next 30yrs??” read a tweet from Semenya.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune replied to the former Platinum Stars defender’s tweet.

“They are waiting for our downfall bro,” wrote Khune.

Chabangu has in recent interviews talked about his problems with the bottle and his wasteful spending.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.