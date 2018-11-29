Injured Sundowns star hoping to return next month

Sibusiso Vilakazi has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after he raptured his Achilles tendon on national duty with Bafana Bafana last month.

However, the Mamelodi Sundowns attacker said he had been making a steady recovery and was hoping to resume full training next month.

On the sidelines of the Discovery Walter Sisulu Challenge launch in Sandton, he said: “Day by day there is progress so I take it a day at a time. The little that we do at rehab makes a difference so day by day there is rehab that is happening and who knows maybe the earliest can be next month, nobody knows.”

Vilakazi admitted that it had been frustrating to watch his teammates from the sidelines, but went on to say they served as a motivation for him to recover from the injury.

“I can’t do anything. I can’t influence on how my teammates do but they are a huge motivation when I am watching them, so I can’t do much in terms of me being there but I can do much in terms of getting myself back into the game,” said Vilakazi.

