Solinas praises his Chiefs team after emphatic win

A hat-trick from Khama Billiat and a goal from Kabelo Mahlasela saw Chiefs begin their CAF Confederation Cup campaign on a high note.

Solinas told SuperSport TV“The boys tonight performed very well. It was also very important not to concede the goal. And now we’re focused on the next game because on Saturday we have a very important game against Golden Arrows.

“It’s a difficult game. So immediately after this, we focus on the next game.”

Chiefs’ next game is a league match against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday evening.

