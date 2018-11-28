Brilliant Billiat sees Chiefs crush Zimamoto

Khama Billiat scored a hattrick as Kaizer Chiefs thrashed Zimamoto of Zanzibar 4-0 in a Caf Confederation Cup first leg preliminary match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday evening.

Zimbabwean midfield kingpin Billiat produced a superb freekick effort which landed in the bottom corner of the visitors net, to put the Amakhosi 1-0 up after just seven minutes of play.

The scoreline could well have been 3-0 at halftime, with Chiefs having two goals disallowed.

Billiat scored again in the 34th minute only for his effort to be disallowed after Zimamoto goalkeeper Anissor Salim had been fouled.

Four minutes later, it was the turn of another Zimbabwean in Willard Katsande to score, but his finish was also ruled out after his teammate Teenage Hadebe had caused an infringement.

Chiefs did manage to double their lead on the hour mark when Billiat fired home from the edge of the Zimamoto box. This seemed to open the goal-scoring flood gates.

Midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela added the third in the 68th minute when he curled the ball wide of goalkeeper Salim after a solid pass from Bernard Parker.

The fourth goal came via the penalty spot after Teenage Hadebe was fouled. Billiat converted to record his third goal of the evening.

Chiefs will now turn their attention to league action for their away trip to Golden Arrows on Saturday. They will face Zimamoto in the return leg in Zanzibar on December 4.

