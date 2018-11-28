 
African Soccer 28.11.2018

Perfect start for Pirates in Caf Champions League

Thabo Qalinge of Orlando Pirates and Lemiel Fabio of Light Stars during the CAF Champions League match between Orlando Pirates and Light Stars at Orlando Stadium (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates came from a goal behind to romp to a 5-1 victory in their CAF Champions League preliminary round first-leg tie against Seychelle’s Light Stars at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Premiership log-leaders were denied a couple of good chances before being shocked by Mario Ravo’s 17th minute strike past Jackson Mabokgwane.

One of the culprits for an earlier chance wasted, Thabo Qalinge, levelled matters in the 25th minute after teammate Kudakwashe Mahachi’s effort was parried in his direction.

Eight minutes before the break Augustine Mulenga put his side in front as he showed his class with a cool finish. Three minutes later the home crowd were cheering once more as midfielder Mpho Makola delighted those in attendance with a superbly-hit free kick that left Light Stars goalkeeper Romeo Barra no chance.

Just before the break, Mahachi had his goal erased with Mulenga deemed to have been impacting play from an offside position.

With the job done and already boasting a two-goal cushion, Pirates failed to spark in the second period as their play in the final third became increasingly erratic.

Mahachi was once again the man to create the chance, but his 60th minute effort from the left was wide of the mark.

With time running out and the visitors seemingly content with defeat, the contest was reduced to an even slower pace. The home side finally added to their tally and again it was in fine style as substitute Justin Shonga produced a stunning free kick in time added on.

That goal gave the Buccaneers further enthusiasm for pushing forward and a fifth goal was the result as Linda Mntambo made it 5-1, after his speculative effort from well outside the box was misjudged by the Stars keeper as it found the back of the net.

