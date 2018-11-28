Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Light Stars

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

After successfully disposing of Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend to reach the final of the Telkom Knockout, Orlando Pirates now prepare for a Caf Champions League clash against Seychelles’ Light Stars at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday night.

The Mighty Buccaneers kick off their Champions League campaign to a Stars side that are a closed book.

In 2016, Light Stars faced Bidvest Wits in the Caf Confed Cup. The Students marched towards a 9-0 aggregate victory which included a 6-0 home win and a 3-0 win away from home.

Vincent Pule played and scored in the 6-0 rout against Stars. The Bucs winger recalls that match fondly but gave a word of caution to his new teammates ahead of this upcoming encounter.

