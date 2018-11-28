Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Zimamoto

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

After already having passed up on two chances this season to win some elusive silverware, the Caf Confederation Cup might just be the platform for Kaizer Chiefs to restore some lost pride.

Chiefs get their Confederation Cup campaign underway on Wednesday night at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium against Zanzibar outfit Zimamoto, with the return leg scheduled for Tuesday December 4.

The Glamour Boys went three seasons without winning a trophy under previous coach Steve Komphela, and have not really shown a great deal of improvement under Giovanni Solinas this term, despite the high profile signings of Khama Billiat and Lebogang Manyama, not to mention a handful of other new players.

After being bundled out of the MTN8 at the first round stage by SuperSport United back in August, Chiefs relinquished another chance to win a trophy when they were beaten 2-1 by Orlando Pirates in a Telkom Knockout semifinal match last weekend.

It was a second successive defeat in a month to their bitter rivals, and the clear difference in performance levels between the Soweto rivals right now will be a bitter pill for Chiefs fans to swallow.

