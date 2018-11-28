Easy win for Sundowns in Caf Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea, in a Caf Champions League preliminary round match in Ebebiyin, Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday afternoon.

Striker Jeremy Brockie got the men from Chloorkop off to the best possible start when he blasted home on the volley in the 10th minute, from a well-played supply from defender Mosa Lebusa.

The first half was totally dominated by the visitors with Themba Zwane being a constant thorn in the flesh of the Equatorial Guinea league champions.

Brockie could well have added a second goal five minutes before the break after being played through by fellow striker Leonardo Sirino, but the New Zealander’s effort was kept out by the home team’s crossbar.

Fifteen minutes before the end, Sundowns managed to double their lead through Zwane, who was well set-up by Lebohang Maboe.

At the other end of the park, the Sundowns defence were seldom threatened, with Lebusa and Wayne Arendse tiding up well in front of goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Sundowns have a busy schedule ahead of them as they take on Supersport United in a Tshwane derby league encounter on Sunday, before playing the return leg at home to Leones three days later.

