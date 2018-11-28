Blow by blow: Leones Vegetarianos vs Mamelodi Sundowns

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Brazilians will this afternoon begin their bid to make the group stages for what would be a fourth time running.

While the Brazilians had to lick their wounds after failing to make it out of the group stages in the previous edition, which was won by Tunisian giants Esperance, coach Pitso Mosimane chooses not to dwell on the last edition’s disappointments, but chooses to rather reminisce and draw confidence from their 2016 triumph, where they became only the second Sothern Africa side to win the continental showpiece after Orlando Pirates’ success over two decades ago.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor has added that he expects Gaston Sirino to carry the team since the departure of talismen Percy Tau and Khama Billiat, who were both instrumental in Downs’ 2016 ascendance to Champions League glory in two years ago.

Mosimane is not the only one who wants to see a lot more from the skilful Uruguayan as striker Jeremy Brockie also believes the 27-year-old attacker is a game-changer.

