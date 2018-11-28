 
PSL News 28.11.2018 02:57 pm

Chiefs looking to go all the way in Caf competition

Phakaaathi Reporter
Giovanni Solinas coach of Kaizer Chiefs during Kaizer Chiefs Press Conference at PSL Offices (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)



Coach Giovanni Solinas says the club is planning to go as far as they can in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Amakhosi will start their campaign with a clash against Zimamoto from Zanzibar at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tonight.

Chiefs have been accused of preferring to compete for domestic competitions instead of challenging for a Caf tournaments, but the Italian mentor says they plan on going all the way.

“We want to go all the way in the tournament and win it,” Solinas told the club’s official website. “You can see for yourself – watch the guys train, they really look energetic.”

Menawhile, Solinas added that his players have recovered from the embarrassment of losing to Orlando Pirates in the semi-final of the Telkom knockout last weekend.

