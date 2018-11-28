Teko tips Pirates or Sundowns to win Champions League

Cape Town City midfielder Teko Modise reckons that SA stands a great chance of having a local team winning the tournament with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns leading the charge.

“Looking at the form that Pirates are in now and their experience in Africa, we are standing a better chance because Sundowns are also there,” Modise told The Sowetan.

“Now we have two quality teams, with the experience, to go all the way and change the history of South African football.

“I know the Champions League is a different ball game, but if they have the same mentality as they have locally, I don’t see them failing,” he added.

Pirates kick off their Caf Champions League campaign with a clash against Seychelles’ Light Stars at Orlando Stadium tonight, while Sundowns are away in Equatorial Guinea where they face Leones Vegetarianos this afternoon.

