Tembo warns of tough Celtic

Lower-division sides such as TS Galaxy and Baberwa United have kept Absa Premiership side SuperSport United busy over the recent international break, with the friendlies helping SuperSport prepare for a league meeting with Bloemfontein Celtic tonight.

The capital city side are in the City of Roses, where they need to beat Siwelele to move within two points of Absa Premiership leaders Orlando Pirates.

“The international break gave us an opportunity to work on other things and we have achieved some goals that we have set for ourselves. We played some friendly games and they helped us to keep our shape and stay focused but obviously they are not competitive matches so we will wait and see today if they helped us or not,” said Matsatsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo.

While Phunya Sele Sele have not beaten United in the league since 2015, Tembo does not want to dwell on past results, insisting that the Steve Komphela-led Celtic are not easy to confront at the Dr Molemela Stadium.

“Every game is a new game and we need to move away from past results. It has been difficult to play them and if we look at them this season they are a different team – that is why they are third,” said Tembo.

The United coach went on to stress the importance of collecting maximum points as this would boost their championship ambitions.

“That is why this game is very important to us, we need to try and get a good result against them, but what matters most for us is the performance on the day and then the result will take care of itself.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.