Arrows to watch Chiefs play in Caf Confed Cup

Ncikazi says they will watch Amakhosi when they play in the Caf Confederation Cup match against Tanzanian club Zimamoto tonight to identify their weaknesses ahead of their weekend league match.

“I think it will also depend on how they play in their Caf match, if they do well and win, that will be a problem for us because Solinas will want to use that and motivate his players,” Ncikazi told Isolezwe.

“But if they lose, that will give us a chance to get a good result because they will be demotivated. The biggest mistake we can make now is to look at their recent results and then underestimate them.”

Arrows are set to host Chiefs in a league match at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday evening at 6pm.

