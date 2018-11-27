AmaZulu surprise Highlands in Tembisa

The victory was sweet for the Durban-based side with the result ending a 7-match winless run in league action.

After a goalless first half, AmaZulu opened the scoring in the 51st minute when substitute and former Bafana Bafana forward Siyabonga Nomvethe found the back of the Highlands net from close range.

Highlands managed to find the equaliser in the 59th minute through midfielder Lindokuhle Mbatha, but thereafter the home team’s defence had to up their game to keep AmaZulu’s strikers at bay.

AmaZulu restored their lead in the 69th minute when another second-half substitute in Argentinian striker Emiliano Tade scored the winning goal, after some fine build-up work by former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Bongi Ntuli.

AmaZulu remain bottom of the PSL but move to 7 points from 11 games, with their next league outing away to Chippa United on Friday.

Highlands remain on 12 points from 11 games and will be in action at home on Saturday against Cape Town City.

