Cape Town City claim the points in Polokwane

The visitors entered the match trailing Rise and Shine by five points but left with margin just two after an intense league encounter played out before a small but passionate home crowd.

Benni McCarthy side were fast out of the blocks and took just seven minutes to grab the lead after a clinical finish by Ayanda Patosi.

Playing the ball out from the back it was Bradley Ralani who unlocked the defence in an instant as he played Thabo Nodada clear in behind. The midfielder surged into the box and played a simple square ball which Siphelele Mthembu cleverly dummied to allow Patosi to stroke home past a sprawling Harold Ndlovu.

Ten minutes later Vusimuzi Mngomezulu was unable to fire his shot on target after expertly bringing down a flighted through ball with his outstretched boot. The attack was enough to inspire Polokwane to push forward as the home crowd stepped up their vocals.

City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh was then called into action as he fended off a powerful effort that was destined for the top corner as the hosts continued to work their way back into the contest.

The second half needed less than a minute to see the first shot on goal as Leeuwenburgh saved smartly from a fierce Rodney Ramagalela strike. In the 48th minute, Mthembu caused his coach to lose his temper after he neglected to get on the end of a tantalising cross deep into the Polokwane box.

McCarthy, however, was all smiles in the 57th minute as Mthembu made it two nil and seemingly enough to earn all three points. Nodada powered a strike which Ndlovu could only parry into the path of Mthembu, who notched up his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Polokwane were handed a way back when Mkhize bundled substitute Puleng Tlolane over in the box with less than 10 minutes to play. Fellow substitute Mohamad Anas calmly sent Leeuwenburgh the wrong way to add to the drama.

The hosts threw everything at Cape Town City but failed to find the clear-cut chance that would see them take anything from the match. Instead, it was Ndlovu who was forced to make the last save as he denied City’s Nana Dwomoh Akosah-Bempah a third in time added on.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.