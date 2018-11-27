Banyana starting XI vs Mali

Forward Jermaine Seoposenwe returns to the starting line-up after being left on the bench in the previous match against Zambia – she takes the place of Busisiwe Ndimeni.

The rest of the team remains the same with Kaylin getting her fourth start of the tournament in goals.

Captain Janine van Wyk will partner with Bambanani Mbane in central defence, with Nothando Vilakazi and Lebohang Ramalepe playing as fullbacks.

Leandra Smeda and Mamello Makhabane will operate in the middle of the park, assisted by vice-captain Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana.

Seoposenwe will be the lone striker upfront.

Swart, Ramalepe, Vilakazi, Mbane, Van Wyk, Motlhalo, Smeda are getting their fourth starts in a row in this tournament.

The winner of this match automatically qualifies for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, scheduled for June, and will also be in the final of the 2018 Women’s Afcon where they will face the victors in the other semi-final clash between Nigeria and Cameroon.

In the event of a stalemate after regulation play of 90 minutes, extra time will be played – if there is no change, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Banyana Banyana XI vs Mali: Kaylin Swart (GK), Lebohang Ramalepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Janine Van Wyk (captain), Bambanani Mbane, Mamello Makhabane, Linda Motlhalo, Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane, Leandra Smeda, Jermaine Seoposenwe

Subs: Roxanne Barker (GK), Andile Dlamini (GK), Noko Matlou, Koketso Tlailane, Amanda Mthandi, Melinda Kgadiete, Busisiwe Ndimeni, Tiisetso Makhubela, Kgaelebane Mohlakoana, Nompumelelo Nyandeni.

