PSL News 27.11.2018 07:42 pm

Blow by blow: Polokwane City vs Cape Town City

Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Cape Town City FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Polokwane City host Cape Town City in what is expected to be a thrilling Absa Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium this evening.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Rise and Shine drew 0-0 with AmaZulu and lost to Orlando Pirates before the international break.

They find themselves in seventh spot and could move to the second spot with a win tonight.

City are on a winning trail, having registered back-to-back wins over AmaZulu and Black Leopards.

They currently occupy eighth spot in the league standings.

 

