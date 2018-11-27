Masutha warns against fake Facebook account

The account was registered shortly after Masutha left Leopards. The fake account shares what seem to be Masutha’s frustrations about the club.

Masutha says he is disappointed by the fake page opened in his name, and believes the intention is to start a war between him and the club he helped gain promotion to the Absa Premiership.

One of the messages posted on the page says Masutha helped promote the club to the top flight but he was sacked anyway. In another message, the fake account doesn’t approve of the appointment of coach Dylan Kerr, suggesting he might fail.

“I don’t know what the person stands to gain by tarnishing my character. That’s very childish and the posts show how low his or her IQ is. Muporofita always make sense, and even if I had issues, I would never raise it in that manner and, worse, in that platform,” Masutha told Limsportzone.

