 
menu
PSL News 27.11.2018 04:48 pm

SuperSport to televise Chiefs and Pirates’ Caf games

Phakaaathi Reporter
Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates in action with Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on March 03, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates in action with Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on March 03, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

SuperSportTV have reached a deal  with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to broadcast their preliminary round matches of the Caf Champions League and Caf Champions League.

Chiefs will play Tanzanian club Zimamoto in the Caf Confederation Cup, while Pirates will lock horns with Light Stars FC from Seychelles in the Champions League. Both games are set for Wednesday night.

While the Soweto giants will have their games on TV Mamelodi Sundowns and Free State Stars who are playing in the Caf Champions league and Confed respectively will not have their matches televised.

The Brazilians will play against Leones Vegetarianos in Equatorial Guinea while Ea Lla Koto will face Mukura Victory Sports from Rwanda at the Bidvest  Stadium on Wednesday.

The deal to televise Chiefs and Pirates games was reached late due to right issues.

“These particular rights are owned by the clubs. We had to wait for their approach before acquiring and scheduling‚” Clinton Van der Berg told TimesLive.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Micho refuses to criticise Pirates fringe players 30.11.2018
Ex-Chiefs player pleads guilty to murder 29.11.2018
Pirates teenager relishes working with Thierry Henry 28.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.