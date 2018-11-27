SuperSport to televise Chiefs and Pirates’ Caf games

Chiefs will play Tanzanian club Zimamoto in the Caf Confederation Cup, while Pirates will lock horns with Light Stars FC from Seychelles in the Champions League. Both games are set for Wednesday night.

While the Soweto giants will have their games on TV Mamelodi Sundowns and Free State Stars who are playing in the Caf Champions league and Confed respectively will not have their matches televised.

The Brazilians will play against Leones Vegetarianos in Equatorial Guinea while Ea Lla Koto will face Mukura Victory Sports from Rwanda at the Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday.

The deal to televise Chiefs and Pirates games was reached late due to right issues.

“These particular rights are owned by the clubs. We had to wait for their approach before acquiring and scheduling‚” Clinton Van der Berg told TimesLive.

