Banyana just 90 minutes away from securing a World Cup place

Said Ellis: The semifinals against Mali is final for us because of what we can achieve if we win. Of course, we are not underestimating them.

“Mali kicked out hosts Ghana out of this tournament and that tells you a lot about the quality of this tournament.

“We have to analyse Mali really well and the most important thing is that we stick to our plan. We have to perform the same way we did against Nigeria to realise our goal – to qualify for the World Cup.”

Ellis said every player would have to be on top of the game from the start to the finish of the match.

“It is going to take the type of performance we have produced so far and make sure we don’t underrate the Malians. In fact, we can still improve our play.”

Goalkeeper Swart said Banyana had worked really hard to come this far in this tournament.

“Everyday we go to training we get better. We are going to take any game lightly and of course, the semifinal against Mali is another hurdle.

“Our preparations have been really good and the coaches have been working with us at the highest level. They have given us a plan to allow us to play to the best of our ability.

“In the previous three games we went into them with the aim of winning and we are approaching the semifinal with the same mentality.

“All we have in our in minds is to win. We know what we came here for and that is what we are going for,” added Swart.

