PSL News 27.11.2018 01:06 pm

Bafana star proposes to his lady at the Eiffel Tower

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bongani Zungu (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Zungu posted pictures of himself and Cele at the Eiffel Tower on his knee asking for her hand in marriage.

Bafana Bafana and Amiens SC midfielder Bongani Zungu proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Khanyi Cele.

Zungu posted pictures of himself and Cele at the Eiffel Tower on his knee asking for Cele’s hand in marriage over the weekend.

Zungu reportedly paid lobola for Cele back in 2014 shortly before they split and later reunited.

The 26-year-old is still out of action with a knee injury which needed surgery to correct, but has since returned to training three months after he sustained the injury.

