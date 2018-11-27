Pirates unveil Caf Champions league jersey

Orlando Pirates celebrate their return to the Caf Champions League by launching a new kit which they will wear on their quest in Africa.

The Soweto giants will start their campaign with a match against Seychelles side Light Stars on Wednesday night at the Orlando Stadium.

The former Champions kept to the club’s traditional colours with a white on white jersey as they hope to reach the finals of the competition.

Pirates is one of two clubs from South Africa to have won the continental club competition. Mamelodi Sundowns won it in 2016 after the Buccaneers lifted the cup in 1995.

Pirates brand activation manager Tokoloho Moeketsi told the club’s website: “We have passed a momentous milestone of 80 years of existence and in celebrating that achievement, the Club have been on a drive to close out an impressive chapter of our story by inducting five more legends to the 75 that are already immortalised in the annals of this institution. In keeping with the traditions which make this Club great, and in celebration of going back to a competition which we hold so dearly, we have brought back a jersey which resembles that which changed the fortunes of a select group of young men in 1995, and set the tone for what was to become one of the greatest eras in the Club’s and the nation’s rapidly bourgeoning football history.”

