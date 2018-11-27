 
PSL News 27.11.2018

Mangena breaks silence over drug lab on his farm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ke Yona Team Coach Mike Mangena during the 2016 Ke Yona Team Press Conference in Sandton Head Office. (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mike Mangena said he was not aware that drugs were being manufactured on his farm in Hillside, Randfontein.

Mangena was released on R50,000 bail on Monday which was paid in cash by his lawyer at the Randfontein magistrate’s court.

The 60-year-old said his farm was divided into two portions and the one which he rented out was leased to a person named Jury, where the drugs lab was found. The other half is used for farming.

“Sporo”, as the 60-year-old is known in football circles, broke his silence through an affidavit which was read in court on Monday morning.

“The said plot is divided into two portions. The one portion I utilise to farm on. The other portion is leased out through my estate agency,” said Mangena in an affidavit seen by Sowetan.

“When I was confronted by the police in this matter I was informed by my staff at the estate agency that this portion is being leased to a person who goes by the name of Jury.”

