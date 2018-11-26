 
PSL News 26.11.2018

Mohlala backs Sundowns to ease past Caf opponents

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Free State Stars on the 07 November 2018 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium / Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lovers Mohlala says his former side will return from Equatorial Guinea with a victory.

Sundowns will play against Leones Vegetarianos in the Caf Champions League on Tuesday.

“Yes travelling on time will definitely help them to acclimatise and fight for a win. A team like Sundowns is always challenging for trophies and leaving on time means they take the tournament seriously,” Mohlala told Goal.

Sundowns have managed to qualify for the tournament for the past four seasons and have won it once under coach Pitso Mosimane.

