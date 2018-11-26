 
menu
PSL News 26.11.2018 04:18 pm

Is Matlaba on his way out of Pirates?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Matlaba of Orlando Pirates (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Thabo Matlaba of Orlando Pirates (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates defender Thabo Matlaba faces uncertain future after he was left out of the club’s Caf Champions League squad.

Matlaba was reported to have agreed to join Chippa United at the start of the season on a loan deal, but he decided to stay with Pirates.

The Limpopo-born defender, however, has struggled for game time at Bucs this season. And Pirates’ decision to leave him out of their Caf squad has further casted doubt about the defender’s stay at the club.

Matlaba’s agent Abbie Rasimphi said the club’s decision (not to include Matlaba in the Caf squad) needs to be respected.

“This is a club matter and when they do something, they have their own reasons – so that has to be respected,” Rasimphi told the Sunday World.

The 30-year-old is set to meet with the club’s management to discuss his contract, which is in its final seven months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Micho refuses to criticise Pirates fringe players 30.11.2018
Pirates teenager relishes working with Thierry Henry 28.11.2018
SuperSport to televise Chiefs and Pirates’ Caf games 27.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.