African Soccer 26.11.2018 04:29 pm

Chiefs announce Caf Confed Cup squad

Phakaaathi Reporter
Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs (31) celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 07 November 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have announced their 24-man squad for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Gustavo Paez, Bhongolwethu Jayiya, Kgotso Moleko, Brylon Petersen, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, and Khotso Malope have not been registered for this round of the competition.

Joseph Molangoane and Wiseman Meyiwa also miss out because of injuries.

“The club has elected not to fill all the spots as more players can still be registered at a later stage of the CAF Confederation Cup,” read a statement issued by Chiefs.

Amakhosi will mark their return to the continental competition when they host Zanzibar’s Zimamoto at Port Elizabeth’s Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.

The game is set to kick-off at 7.30pm.

The second leg will take place in Zanzibar on Wednesday, December 5.

Chiefs Caf squad:

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune, Virgil Vries, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Siyabonga Ngezana, Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Teenage Hadebe, Mario Booysen, Godfrey Walusimbi, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya

Midfielders: Dumisani Zuma, Willard Katsande, George Maluleka, Siphelele Ntshangase, Dax Andrianarimanana, Hendrick Ekstein, Lebogang Manyama, Kabelo Mahlasela, Philani Zulu, Khama Billiat

Strikers: Leonardo Castro, Bernard Parker, Ryan Moon

