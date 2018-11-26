5 talking points from the Telkom knockout

Orlando Pirates got the better of their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs to move one step closer to winning silverware this season.

Phakaaathi looks at five talking points from the Absa Premiership this weekend:

Pirates beat Chiefs again

Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in thrilling Soweto derby to reach the final of the Telkom Knockout. The game looked set to go to extra-time before Justin Shonga netted the winner with just six minutes before full time to break Amakhosi faithful’s hearts and put smiles on the Bucs fans’ faces.

Baroka reach first final

Baroka FC edged defending champions Bidvest Wits 1-0 to set up a Telkom Knockout final clash with Pirates. Wits had chances to level the score, but they couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

Khune’s emotional rant

A teary eyed Itumeleng Khune slammed some of his teammates for not showing up to protect the Kaizer Chiefs badge after they lost to Pirates for the second time this year.

Matome Mabeba’s winning goal

Mabeba’s first half strike was enough for Baroka to advance to the final.

Chiefs defenders watching the Shonga show

Chiefs defenders watched Shonga miss his shot at goal before getting up from the ground to control the ball and put it past Itumeleng Khune for the winning goal.

