NFD wrap: Zimu continues scoring run in Mpumalanga derby

The win took Tingwenyama to third place on the standings with 19 points, seven behind leaders Stellenbosch FC after 12 games. The defeat was bad however for the Rockets who are still languishing in the wrong end of the league with 15 points.

Maccabi were meanwhile the biggest winners last weekend as they surprised Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila with a 2-0 beating in their own backyard.

All the results below:

Ajax CT 0 Royal Eagles 1 (M. Wambi)

The Urban Warriors’ bad run continued as they could not mount a decent fight against Eagles who have not had a great start either. Mbulelo Wambi scored the all-important goal for Eagles and ensured they take back home to Durban the full points.

Tshakhuma 0 Maccabi 2 (C. Mbesuma, L. Mokoena)

This is easily Maccabi’s biggest win of the season so far as Mokete Tsotetsi’s side managed to edge Tshakhuma in their own backyard – something no other team had done so far this season. The experience of Collins Mbesuma and Lebohang Mokoena shone through for Maccabi as they did the scoring job on the day.The defeat was a second in a row for Tshakhuma.

AmaTuks 1 (L. Gallardo) TS Sporting 2 (D. Chauke x 2)

Decide Chauke is proving to be a hit for Abantu Bemthetho as he continues his scoring run, having now scored six in 12 matches. His brace sank AmaTuks. Lugiani Gallardo managed to get one back for AmaTuks but it was too little too late.

Uthongathi 0 Stellenbosch 1 (S. Mthethwa)

The Cane Cutters worrying winless run continued as Sibusiso Mthethwa ensured Stellenbosch increase their gap at the top by adding another three points.

Mbombela United 1 (M. Zimu) TS Galaxy 0

Galaxy will be worried that they still can’t utilise their chances despite creating chances. Muziwokuthula Zimu’s goal was enough to give Tingwenyana the full points.

Cape Umoya 0 Ubuntu CT 2 (W. Isaacs, S. Luthuli)

It is now two in a row for Ubuntu whose new coach Vladislav Heric has vowed to turn into champions in a few years. His rescue mission has started very well with a draw followed by two wins. They are still on the wrong end of the log although they moved off the bottom for the first time.

Richards Bay 1 (K. Maphathe) Witbank Spurs 1 (P, Mubayiwa)

The Natal Rich Boys will rue not managing the game better to get the full points against an ailing Siyavutha side who have a coaching crisis. Katleho Maphathe put the home side ahead but his effort was cancelled out by Peter Mubayiwa who ensured the share of the spoils.

Jomo Cosmos 2 (C. Mashumba, S. Ledwaba) Real Kings 1 (S. Majola)

Charlton Mashumba’s work ethic should be applauded as he helped Ezenkosi to this win – he fought gallantly throughout the match. Siphamandla Majola gave the visitors the lead but Mashumba was on hand to pull Ezenkosi level before Seun Ledwaba sealed the win.

