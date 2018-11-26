 
PSL News 26.11.2018 11:34 am

Micho happy that game plan worked against Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Milutin Sredojevic, head coach of Orlando Pirates (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic was delighted to see his side’s tactics pay off in their 2-1 Telkom Knockout semifinal win over Kaizer Chiefs this past weekend.

Pirates beat Chiefs 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

After the game, Sredojevic said they had been working on their game plan since they learned that they will face Chiefs in the semi-finals.

“We planned to play the ball behind their full-back, as you saw Pule (Vincent) running behind Walusimbi,” said Micho after the game.

The Sea Robbers beat Amakhosi with a similar score line last month at the FNB Stadium in a league tie, making it two wins for Pirates against Chiefs this season.

