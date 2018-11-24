Pirates book TKO final spot while inflicting pain on Chiefs

Bucs were far from dominant in a pretty even-balanced encounter, but it was arguably Milutin Sredojevic’s side who played with more intent and posed more of a goal threat on the day, and on that basis were just about deserved winners.

It was Justin Shonga who netted the winner, seven minutes from time after Leonardo Castro had earlier equalised shortly after Thembinkosi Lorch’s 13th-minute opener.

After a cagey start to the match, Chiefs had the first chance of the afternoon when Godfrey Walusimbi’s chipped effort from out wide was tipped over the bar by Bucs stopper Jackson Mabokgwane.

Pirates though begun to stamp their authority in midfield and they were to draw first blood in scintillating style in the 13th minute when a mistake from Mario Booysen allowed Vincent Pule to get in behind the Chiefs defence, Pule’s delightful cross with the outside of his boot proving inch-perfect for Lorch to smash a clinical first-time effort from 15-yards out into the roof of the net.

However, the Sea Robbers saw their lead cancelled out just five minutes later when Khama Billiat played a hopeful ball into the box for Castro, who brushed off Happy Jele’s challenge and then stabbed the ball past the out-rushing Mabokgwane and into the net.

Lorch, who has earlier taken his tally to three goals in the Telkom Knockout, could and should have had an assist added to his name when his 25th-minute cross located Pule just eight yards out, but the latter miscued an attempted left-footed finish when it seemed the right boot would have worked better.

The game remained riveting up to halftime as the two teams traded blow for blow, although neither team was able to create any further scoring opportunities.

Xola Mlambo had the first shot on goal in the second stanza, his 30-yard effort in the 56th minute glancing the woodwork with Itumeleng Khune seemingly having had it covered, before Booysen slashed a shot well wide a couple of minutes later at the other end after a fumble from Mabokgwane.

A moment of magic on the hour mark from Pule saw him leaving two defenders for dead, but there was no end product as his cross flashed across the goal-line, agonisingly close to the head of the oncoming Justin Shonga.

As the match moved into the final 15 minutes, the tension was tangible as both sides pushed and probed for openings while remaining mindful of being caught up at the back.

Chances were not forthcoming, until the 84th minute that is, when Augustine Mulenga stood up a cross for Shonga.

The Zambian completely missed his attempted overhead kick, but when the ball fell kindly for him, he reacted with lightning speed to get back up on his feet, race past Ramahlwe Mphahlele and slot the ball past Khune from 10-yards out.

Amakhosi had their chances to snatch an equaliser, but Castro headed over from a corner kick before Mabokgwane denied Booysen with a save right on the line in the final seconds of the match in Durban.

Pirates, unbeaten now in eight games against Chiefs, will face the winner of Sunday’s semi-final between Baroka FC and Bidvest Wits in the Telkom Knockout final, which takes place in Port Elizabeth on December 8.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.