 
menu
PSL News 23.11.2018 03:32 pm

Safa feel insulted by SABC’s offer

Phakaaathi Reporter
Danny Jordaan, SAFA president. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Danny Jordaan, SAFA president. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

South Africa Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is furious with the national broadcaster for the money they were willing to pay to air national teams matches.

Jordan labelled the SABC’s actions towards Safa when they were negotiating as an insult and disrespectful.

According to Isolezwe the SABC wanted to pay less than what they usually paid to broadcast Banyana Banyana, Bafana Bafana, Under-20, Under-23 and the final of the ABC Motsepe league match.

Jordaan admits the broadcast blackout affects football fans in South Africa, however, he says the SABC needs to stop putting “peanuts” on the table if they want to broadcast matches of national interest.

“The SABC wants to pay R10 million. We had a contract with the SABC from 2015 to 2017, during that period SABC paid R110 million, this is an unacceptable reduction, we have not received an answer from then on why they cut the price,” Jordaan told Isolezwe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mkhalele backs Bafana to qualify for Afcon 2019 19.11.2018
Fans have a right to be angry at Bafana – Khune 16.11.2018
Khune explains his role in Serero’s Bafana return 15.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.