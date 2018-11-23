Safa feel insulted by SABC’s offer

Jordan labelled the SABC’s actions towards Safa when they were negotiating as an insult and disrespectful.
According to Isolezwe the SABC wanted to pay less than what they usually paid to broadcast Banyana Banyana, Bafana Bafana, Under-20, Under-23 and the final of the ABC Motsepe league match.
Jordaan admits the broadcast blackout affects football fans in South Africa, however, he says the SABC needs to stop putting “peanuts” on the table if they want to broadcast matches of national interest.
“The SABC wants to pay R10 million. We had a contract with the SABC from 2015 to 2017, during that period SABC paid R110 million, this is an unacceptable reduction, we have not received an answer from then on why they cut the price,” Jordaan told Isolezwe.
