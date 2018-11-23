 
PSL News 23.11.2018

Tlale hopes Mabokgwane starts against Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jackson Mabokgwane of Orlando Pirates (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper John Tlale believes goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane deserves a start for Orlando Pirates when they meet Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Soweto giants are set to meet in the semifinal of the Telkom Knockout at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Tlale believes Mabokgwane has proven himself and deserves to start for Pirates in this encounter ahead of Wayne Sandilands, Brilliant Khuzwayo and Siyabonga Mpontshane.

“I think for me, Jackson has to start because he was doing well just before the previous derby and it’s just that he conceded, but that is part of football,” Tlale told Goal.

“He is doing well and it was just one mistake which cost him a place in the previous derby and I know playing for a big team is tough because the fans want wins and trophies, but he is one of the best keepers you can rely on,” he added.

