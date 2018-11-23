Ex-Chiefs Carteron fired by Egyptian giants

Al Ahly have parted ways with manager Patrice Carteron following the club’s exit from the Arab Champions League last night.

The Cairo giants were eliminated from the Zayed Champions Cup after a draw with the UAE’s Al-Wasl on Thursday night.

This comes just less than two weeks after they lost the African Champions League final to Tunisia’s Esperance in Rades.

Carteron, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, took over from Hossam El-Badry who resigned after his side fell 2-0 to KCCA.

The Frenchman lasted just after six months on the job.

Mohamed Yousef will temporarily manage the team until a new manager is appointed.

