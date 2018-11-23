Micho tight-lipped on Pirates’ new signing

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic says he needs permission from the club to discuss defender Alfred Ndengane.

Sredojevic confirmed the defender’s presence in the Pirates camp, but says the club has rules around discussing newly signed players.

Ndengane pushed for a move out of Bloemfontein Celtic last month and joined Pirates a few days later.

The Pirates coach said relevant people at the club would talk about Ndengane’s situation.

Ndengane joined Pirates outside the transfer window as a free agent after his contract was terminated by Celtic and will have to wait until January to play his first game for his new club.

Sredojevic told reporters on Thursday: “We are an organised football club with boundaries and I must get permission to speak on that. You all know he (Alfred Ndengane) is there. A player of his quality can get so much value to the team.”

