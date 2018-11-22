Mokwena patiently waiting for chance to lead a PSL club

Mokwena, who is tipped to succeed coach Micho Sredojevic at Pirates, was linked with a move to Free State Stars, but says he is happy to serve under Sredojevic for now.

“So, it is not something that I think about because my priority now is to be the best assistant coach I can possibly be, and be as diligent and hardworking I can possibly be. To serve Pirates and its people to the best of my capacity,” Mokwena told Marawa Sports Worldwide..

“That is my focus at this moment in time and what the future holds nobody knows because just like David, he got chosen as king after 35 years,” he added.

