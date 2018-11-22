Manyama fit to play in the Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas says star forward Lebogang Manyama is available for selection in their Telkom Knockout semi-final clash.

Manyama missed out on a number of games for Chiefs after he was injured in a car accident last month.

The 28-year-old fractured his elbow in the accident which led to him spending time on the sidelines.

Solinas has confirmed Manyama’s availability and revealed the forward had returned to training and was playing in the club’s friendly games.

The former Cape Town City captain missed out of the last Soweto derby where Chiefs lost 2-1 to Pirates at the FNB Stadium in a league game. The Telkom Knockout semi-final clash, which has been dubbed a rematch by most football fans in South Africa, is scheduled to play at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Solinas said his players had moved on from their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Pirates last month and would fight to get into the final.

“About Lebo, he is okay, he is back at full training, on Saturday he played the friendly game, so he is available for the derby,” Solinas told reporters.

