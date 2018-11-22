Mourning Baroka coach hopes to win TKO

The 51-year-old hopes to find comfort from his mother’s passing by winning their next game in the semi-final against Bidvest Wits.

“It is not easy losing my mom, I was so close to her, it has never been easy for me, I am still grieving but, life must go on,” Nyirenda told reporters.

Bakgakga eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns to make it to the top four, a game away from reaching the final.

Nyirenda recalled a promise he made to Baroka FC chairman when he joined the club to help them win their first trophy in top flight football.

He said winning the Telkom Knockout would be gift to the club and the community, which has supported the club.

