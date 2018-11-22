 
menu
PSL News 22.11.2018 03:39 pm

Mourning Baroka coach hopes to win TKO

Phakaaathi Reporter
Wedson Nyirenda coach of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership Polokwane derby press conference at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 16, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Wedson Nyirenda coach of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership Polokwane derby press conference at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 16, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Coach Wedson Nyirenda says he is still mourning the passing of his mother, whom he buried few weeks ago.

The 51-year-old hopes to find comfort from his mother’s passing by winning their next game in the semi-final against Bidvest Wits.

“It is not easy losing my mom, I was so close to her, it has never been easy for me, I am still grieving but, life must go on,” Nyirenda told reporters.

Bakgakga eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns to make it to the top four, a game away from reaching the final.

Nyirenda recalled a promise he made to Baroka FC chairman when he joined the club to help them win their first trophy in top flight football.

He said winning the Telkom Knockout would be gift to the club and the community, which has supported the club.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Tlale hopes Mabokgwane starts against Chiefs 23.11.2018
Lebese wants out at Sundowns 21.11.2018
Brockie wants change of system at Sundowns 21.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.