Micho learns from Bafana’s mistake

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic said he had taken a leaf from Bafana Bafana’s setback against Seychelles in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Buccaneers will face Seychelles side Lightstars FC next week at the Orlando Stadium in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

Sredojevic said Pirates would respect their opponents, unlike Bafana Bafana, whom he believed took Seychelles for granted after beating them 6-0 and went on to draw 0-0.

Micho, as he prepared his side for the Telkom Knockout clash against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, said: “We have the semifinal against Chiefs on the 24th and immediately on the 27th we are playing against Lightstars.

“We want to take one step at a time because in football we have seen lately what it means when someone respects the opponent and beat them, then later disrespects the opponent and not succeed to win.

“The recent lesson learnt from Bafana Bafana needs to be our lesson. There is no easy opponent anymore, we need to respect the opponents and strategically target it to go step by step. The first step is to get into the group stages of the Caf Champions League.”

