Tau looking ready to shine in England

Tau signed a four-year deal with English Premiership club Brighton Hove & Albion ahead of the current campaign.

But much to the disappointment of his fans back home, who had been hoping to watch him take on some of the world’s best players in England, the former Mamelodi Sundowns forward was quickly shipped off on loan to Belgian second division outfit Union Saint-Gilloise.

Perhaps Brighton felt the somewhat diminutive Tau (who stands at 1.75m tall) needed to toughen up physically before playing in England’s top flight, or maybe they just believed he needed to gain some experience in Europe in a less pressured environment.

Either way, he’s been doing the business – in 13 league and cup matches for Union Saint-Gilloise, he has notched four goals and five assists, with some pretty sensational video footage emerging of his exploits in Belgium.

Meanwhile for the national team, Tau has continued to show that he’s a notch above all his Bafana teammates, and appears to be forming an exciting partnership with the rapidly rising Lebo Mothiba.

The manner in which he created the equalising goal in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – a breathtaking drop of the shoulder eliminating three Super Eagles defenders before having the presence of mind to put the ball on a plate for Mothiba to tap in – showcased what the man from Witbank is all about, as did his clinically-taken equaliser in the final seconds of the 1-1 draw with Paraguay in the Nelson Mandela Challenge game a few days later.

Both opposition coaches lavished praise on the South African star.

“I give my congratulations to this wonderful player, Percy Tau,” said Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr. “I hope to see him in a big team in Europe. He has all the qualities and he gave us a lot of problems.”

Paraguay coach Juan Carlos Osorio had similar sentiments: “Certainly he’s a player to always be marked. From our point of view he was the most dangerous player from the South African side.”

As proven during his time with Sundowns, the 24-year-old is a match-winner and a very special talent. At international level, he has notched seven goals for Bafana in 16 matches, with five of those coming in his last eight appearances. With around a decade of service for the national team still to come, he looks a good bet to break Benni McCarthy’s record of 31 goals in Bafana colours.

What sets Tau aside from his Bafana compatriots, and what potentially puts him up there with some of the world’s best, is that he seemingly has more time and space than most other players. A superb touch, allied with blistering acceleration and skill, together with composure, creativity and invention, are the crucial ingredients for a successful attacking player, and these are qualities Tau has in abundance.

There still seems to be a belief though that his lack of physical stature counts against him, which was likely the reason for his ‘demotion’ to Belgium’s second tier.

To counter that, one can look at Antoine Griezmann, Mesut Ozil, Mohammed Salah and Lionel Messi – fellow relatively small (only Ozil stands taller than Tau) left-footers, with whom the South African shares some similar characteristics in terms of skill, speed of feet and mind, and balanced running.

As Tau has shown in Belgium so far, and also for Bafana against tough African defenders from countries such as Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso, as well as during his time playing for Sundowns in the Caf Champions League, is that he can hold his own against the most robust of opponents, and that size does not have to matter in football.

Mentally, it’s about playing with heart and self-belief. Physically, it’s about technique and the ability to shield the ball from opposition, to run angles which make it difficult for defenders to challenge without conceding a foul.

Of course he’s still a long way off the level of the players mentioned above, but these are the kind of world stars Tau should be looking to aspire to as he begins to move into the prime of his career in the next three years. At the very least, he deserves the chance to showcase his talents at a smaller club like Brighton sooner rather than later. Hopefully Hughton is on the same wavelength.

