Former AmaZulu star slams Bafana coach

Usuthu player Thabo Mabaso has criticised Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter, claiming that the team are going nowhere under his guidance as he uses a “copy and paste” method in his team selection.

Mabaso suggested Baxter calls on players from the same team so they can continue their club form at Bafana.

Baxter was using SuperSport United’s trio of Aubrey Modiba, Clayton Daniels and Morgan Gould but when they lost form for Matsatsantsa, he then took Wits’ Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Sfiso Hlanti. “With due respect to the players who represent our country, I wish we would not qualify for Afcon because we have not built a team but used a copy and paste method which is a short- cut mentality,” said Mabaso in a Facebook post.

READ: Baxter hopeful over Kaizer Chiefs defender’s injury

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.